A total solar eclipse with a path that crosses the U.S. from coast to coast will be visible on Aug. 21, 2017. The historic event has been called "The Great American Eclipse," and marks the first time since 1979 that a total solar eclipse will be visible from the contiguous U.S. During the total eclipse, which begins in Oregon, the moon will completely block the sun, and travel diagonally across the country until it reaches South Carolina.

Where can you see the total solar eclipse?

Skygazers in parts of 14 states will get the chance to view the solar eclipse in totality . The eclipse's path of totality will cross through states including Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. People in those 10 states will be able to see the eclipse widely.

NASA

When does the solar eclipse start?

The total solar eclipse will begin in Lincoln Beach, Ore. at 10:16 a.m. PST. It will then move toward the East Coast, and end near Columbia, S.C. at about 2:44 p.m. EST. Space enthusiasts will have up to two minutes and 40 seconds to see the eclipse, though in many places totality will be even shorter.

Where's the best place to see the total solar eclipse?

Weather permitting, the 10 states where the total eclipse can be seen most widely will provide some of the best views of the total solar eclipse. Scenic spots across the country have long been booked up by people excited about the eclipse, but each state still has spots where the public can see the eclipse at the last minute . In Oregon, try to stake out a spot in Salem, Madras and Lime, The Oregonian suggests . If you're in Nebraska, Interstate 80 between North Platte and Lincoln will provide a great view of the eclipse. We've also rounded up some of the best spots in Missouri, Illinois, Idaho and Wyoming.