If you're looking to give your wardrobe a quick update for fall, menswear god and TIME 100 member Raf Simons has a quick and easy upgrade for you for what adds up to a cool $200: custom rolls of duct tape that you can use to belt and accessorize your fall fashion looks.

The 2" wide tape, which was used prominently to belt the menswear styles that Simons sent down the runway for his Fall/Winter 2017 runway show is truly a multi-tasking accessory — not only can it cinch any outfit you might have, its festive design features the words "RSYP YOUTH PROJECT" and "WALK WITH ME." Since the tape is also made of hardy black and white polyurethane, it can also be used for its more conventional (if milquetoast) purposes — that is, all-purpose adhesive — and if you're so inclined, you can purchase it on Roden Gray for $200, practically a steal when you consider the versatility of the product as both a fashion statement and a household staple.

The verdict is in: belts are passé, but duct tape is so hot right now. See it on the runway and for purchase below.

AW17 - LOOK 18/40. RAFSIMONS.COM A post shared by Raf Simons Official (@rafsimons) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

AW17 - LOOK 1/40. RAFSIMONS.COM A post shared by Raf Simons Official (@rafsimons) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:00pm PST