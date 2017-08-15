Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CharlottesvilleCan You Be Fired for Being a Racist?
White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
Reproductive HealthTexas Passes Law Significantly Limiting Coverage for Abortion Procedures
Greg Abbott
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Again Blames 'Both Sides' for Charlottesville Violence
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
Raf Simons - Runway - NYFW: Men's
Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images
fashion

Apparently the Hottest New Menswear Trend Is a $200 Roll of Duct Tape

Cady Lang
4:02 PM ET

If you're looking to give your wardrobe a quick update for fall, menswear god and TIME 100 member Raf Simons has a quick and easy upgrade for you for what adds up to a cool $200: custom rolls of duct tape that you can use to belt and accessorize your fall fashion looks.

The 2" wide tape, which was used prominently to belt the menswear styles that Simons sent down the runway for his Fall/Winter 2017 runway show is truly a multi-tasking accessory — not only can it cinch any outfit you might have, its festive design features the words "RSYP YOUTH PROJECT" and "WALK WITH ME." Since the tape is also made of hardy black and white polyurethane, it can also be used for its more conventional (if milquetoast) purposes — that is, all-purpose adhesive — and if you're so inclined, you can purchase it on Roden Gray for $200, practically a steal when you consider the versatility of the product as both a fashion statement and a household staple.

The verdict is in: belts are passé, but duct tape is so hot right now. See it on the runway and for purchase below.

AW17 - LOOK 18/40. RAFSIMONS.COM

A post shared by Raf Simons Official (@rafsimons) on

AW17 - LOOK 1/40. RAFSIMONS.COM

A post shared by Raf Simons Official (@rafsimons) on

#ducktape #rafsimons #walkwithme #200bucksgone

A post shared by Marina Meshkova (@brlvfshndstrct) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME