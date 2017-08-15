See What Donald Trump's Tweets Look Like as Cartoons

President Donald Trump 's Twitter feed prompts a wide range of reactions in different people at different times: laughter, scorn, pride, fear. Cartoonist Shannon Wheeler decided to illustrate those powerful 140-character missives, bringing a critical eye and a sense of humor to Trump's direct-to-the-public messages.

Wheeler, an Eisner winner whose work has appeared in The New Yorker , The Onion and Mad , has collected the illustrated tweets in a new book, Sh*t My President Says , released Tuesday from IDW publishing. Above, see just some of the book's exclusive illustrations, which tackle everything from the question of ties to Russia to the President's stance on nuclear policy .