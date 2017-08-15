Ideas
Donald Trump
Books

See What Donald Trump's Tweets Look Like as Cartoons

Sarah Begley
4:03 PM ET
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

President Donald Trump's Twitter feed prompts a wide range of reactions in different people at different times: laughter, scorn, pride, fear. Cartoonist Shannon Wheeler decided to illustrate those powerful 140-character missives, bringing a critical eye and a sense of humor to Trump's direct-to-the-public messages.

Wheeler, an Eisner winner whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Onion and Mad, has collected the illustrated tweets in a new book, Sh*t My President Says, released Tuesday from IDW publishing. Above, see just some of the book's exclusive illustrations, which tackle everything from the question of ties to Russia to the President's stance on nuclear policy.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
