Your Handy DIY Guide to Making Your Own Game of Thrones IKEA Rug Cape Like Jon Snow

Winter is here in Westeros, which means that the impressive fur outerwear in the North is out in full force. In case seeing Sansa Stark and Jon Snow's luxurious fur capes has you jonesing for a fuzzy coat of your own, take joy in knowing that the people of the North are outfitted by none other than the home goods department of IKEA, whose faux fur shag rugs were recently revealed as a costume hack for the show.

Luckily, for fans of the show who are looking to have a fur rug cape of their own, a la Jon Snow, IKEA has kindly provided some instructions in the same vein of their infamous construct-it-yourself furniture. The three-step DIY process ensures that you'll be able to sport your own luscious and cozy fur cape just in time for this season's final episode.

See the full instructions below.