Oprah loves many things: bread . Dogs. Books. Juice machines . And, we now know, bathtubs.

In a new interview with Vogue for the magazine's September issue, the media mogul opened up about her attempt to be the "Anthony Bourdain of spirituality" and her return to acting (soon, in A Wrinkle in Time ). She also shared the backstory of her interest in finding just the right bathing vessel.

"I major in bathtubs. I spend my time looking for the best possible bathtub a woman can buy," she admitted, after the interviewer recalled Oprah had a tub at her home in Telluride molded to fit her body specifically. (This fixation is nothing new: back in 2012, she called bathing her "hobby.") "And actually, Stedman’s [Graham, her boyfriend] never been in this one [in California]. When I was in Chicago, he would ask for permission: ‘Can I get in your tub?’ And I would say, ‘Mmmmmm. . . . OK.'" Looks like she's even a bit territorial too.

But it turns out there's a reason for this obsession, and it goes back to her childhood.

“It came from the fact that I was raised with my father in, like, an 1,100-square-foot house where we all shared the same tub," she confessed. "And when I would go back home, after having been in hotels and seeing that there are nicer tubs in the world, and there’s that little tub with a ring around it, where Comet could no longer clean the ring around the tub—and it was my job to clean it... I vowed if I ever got my own place, I was going to get myself a good tub!”

When Oprah vows to do something, as we know, she follows through. Hopefully she'll share some of her tub-finding tips soon, too.