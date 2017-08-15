U.S.
U.S.

3 Family Members Were Fatally Struck by a Car in 2 Years in the Same Town

Associated Press
11:39 AM ET

(LINDENHURST, N.Y.) — New York authorities say a Long Island woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident is the third member of her family to die in a pedestrian accident in the past two years.Police say officers responding to a 911 call Monday found 54-year-old Pauline Aluska, of Lindenhurst, on Montauk Highway in the village. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police tell Newsday she was struck a block from where her brother, 61-year-old John Aluska, was killed in September 2015 in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers in those accidents haven't been found.

This past Mother's Day, May 14, the siblings' sister-in-law was killed in Lindenhurst when a car struck her moments after she pushed her 16-year-old daughter out of the way.

