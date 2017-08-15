Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones .

Since Arya and Sansa Stark reunited after many years apart on this season of Game of Thrones , fans have noted that their relationship has become more than a little tense, especially after Arya finds the raven's scroll that Littlefinger has hidden in his room — a scroll written by Sansa under duress by Cersei and the Lannisters that urged Catelyn and Robb to swear allegiance to Joffrey in season one . It appears it's possible that Littlefinger baited Arya into reading the scroll, hinting at his intention for creating a possible rift between the Stark sisters.

A full-blown conflict between the two sisters in the midst of all the other chaos happening in the North is stressing fans of the show out and it appears that they're not the only ones who have some major feelings about it. Arya's real-life counterpart actor Maisie Williams took to her Twitter to share how she really felt about fighting with Sansa on the episode.

This isn't the first time that Williams has taken to her Twitter to sound off on what's happening in the world of Westeros; most recently, she and Sophie Turner live-tweeted their reactions to their on-screen reunion as Arya and Sansa.