Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionHere's How Late Night Hosts Reacted to Charlottesville
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
politicsMeet the Man Behind the Big Inflatable Trump Rat Mocking Him in New York
President Trump To Return To Trump Tower In New York City For First Time Since Taking Office
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FloridaFlorida Man Arrested After 68-Pound Wife Dies of Severe Dehydration and Malnourishment
game-of-thrones-spoils-of-war-sansa-arya-stark-11
Helen Sloan—HBO
viral

Here's How Arya Stark Really Feels About Fighting With Her Sister

Cady Lang
11:34 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Since Arya and Sansa Stark reunited after many years apart on this season of Game of Thrones, fans have noted that their relationship has become more than a little tense, especially after Arya finds the raven's scroll that Littlefinger has hidden in his room — a scroll written by Sansa under duress by Cersei and the Lannisters that urged Catelyn and Robb to swear allegiance to Joffrey in season one. It appears it's possible that Littlefinger baited Arya into reading the scroll, hinting at his intention for creating a possible rift between the Stark sisters.

A full-blown conflict between the two sisters in the midst of all the other chaos happening in the North is stressing fans of the show out and it appears that they're not the only ones who have some major feelings about it. Arya's real-life counterpart actor Maisie Williams took to her Twitter to share how she really felt about fighting with Sansa on the episode.

This isn't the first time that Williams has taken to her Twitter to sound off on what's happening in the world of Westeros; most recently, she and Sophie Turner live-tweeted their reactions to their on-screen reunion as Arya and Sansa.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME