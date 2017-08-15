Ideas
Five Best Ideas

We’re Still Not Ready for the Next Banking Crisis

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. We’re still not ready for the next banking crisis.

By Mark Whitehouse at Bloomberg View

2. Is America tearing itself apart?

By Robin Wright at the New Yorker

3. Researchers accidentally discovered a way to get kids to grow up to be voters.

By Lily Carollo in the Science of Us

4. Could we bridge the manufacturing skills gap with augmented reality?

By Jack Karsten and Darrell M. West at the Brookings Institution

5. This lab is trying to measure America’s mood and health through social media.

By Rowan Jacobsen in Outside

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME