Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionHere's How Late Night Hosts Reacted to Charlottesville
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
FloridaFlorida Man Arrested After 68-Pound Wife Dies of Severe Dehydration and Malnourishment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicSee the Evolution of The King Through Elvis Presley's Life in Pictures
Elvis performs outside to adoring fans on September 26, 1956 in his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.
politics

Meet the Man Behind the Big Inflatable Trump Rat Mocking Him in New York

Ashley Hoffman
11:07 AM ET

Donald Trump might not make it onto Mount Rushmore, but he's popped up in unflattering balloon form again.

This time, it's in his hometown in the style of the inflatable rats that union workers use to strike against construction sites employing non-union labor. This new 15-foot, unmissable Trump inflatable piece appeared at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, down the street from Trump Tower, hours before the President was scheduled to arrive on Monday.

The orange-faced, rat-human hybrid has extra voluminous ears, pursed lips, buck teeth, that unmistakable red tie, a long tail, and an extra dig: Confederate flag cufflinks. Unsurprisingly, the spectacle drew crowds and tourists for selfies.

It's all the brainchild of New York City-based BravinLee art gallery owners John Lee and his wife Karin Bravin, who view Trump as "unprepared" to lead. Inspiration came when Lee saw a grotequse looking rat on Jackson Avenue in Queens right after the election. "I was just always impressed with how grotesque the rat was as public art," he told TIME.

It's the first overtly political statement the owners of the mom and pop art gallery have launched. "All I could do is to ridicule," Lee said. "Ridicule is a very important tool in taking on the powerful."

Lee said the rat will be up for "as long as Trump is in the White House," and its next stop is Washington, D.C.

Trump returned home to Trump Tower on Monday for the first time since his inauguration, and was met by protesters and a much smaller throng of supporters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME