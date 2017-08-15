World
Search
Sign In
Mental Health/Psychology13% of Americans Take Antidepressants
Large group of white tablets TIME health stock
TelevisionThis May Be the Deeper Meaning of Gendry's Fake Name on Game of Thrones
Joe Dempsie in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
eclipseCarl Sagan's Widow Ann Druyan on the 'Mythic, Biblical Power' of a Solar Eclipse
Sonnenfinsternis
Businesswoman relaxing aboard private jet
Flashpop—Getty Images
Aviation

This Airline Wants to Limit Passengers to 2 Drinks Before a Flight

Kate Samuelson
8:27 AM ET

The low-cost Irish airline Ryanair has called on U.K. airports to limit the number of drinks sold per boarding pass and enforce a ban on early-morning alcohol sales, in light of increased drunken and disruptive behavior of passengers travelling from British airports.

The airline, which flies throughout Europe, is urging British airports to "prohibit the sale of alcohol at airports, particularly with early morning flights and when flights are delayed," Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told TIME in a statement. This would include a total ban on all alcohol being sold before 10 a.m. and limiting the number of drinks purchased in bars and restaurants to a maximum of two.

"Given that all our flights are short-haul, very little alcohol is actually sold on board, so it’s incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventative measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights," Jacobs' statement said. According to the BBC, Britain's Home Office, which handles immigration and security, is considering the aircraft's call for tougher alcohol rules.

Duty-free alcohol is already banned from being imbibed on board Ryanair flights, and passengers flying from Glasgow, Scotland, and Manchester, England, to Alicante and Ibiza in Spain are prevented from carrying duty-free alcohol onto the aircraft and instead are asked to put it in the hold or leave it behind.

Last year, a Code of Practice was introduced by the U.K. Aviation Industry to counteract disruptive behavior at the airport and on-board aircraft. The Code stated that airports would "seek to ensure that their bars, lounges and restaurants follow best practice when selling or supplying alcohol" and retailers would "advise passengers not to open and consume alcohol before or during their flight."

Despite the introduction of the Code, a recent BBC investigative documentary found that 387 drunken passengers were arrested between Feb. 2016 and Feb. 2017 — a nearly 52% increase on the previous year. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also reported a 600% increase in disruptive passenger incidents in the U.K. between 2012 and 2016 with most “involving alcohol”.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME