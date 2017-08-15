10,000 Gallons of Tainted Alcohol Were Seized From Mexican Resorts

Mexican authorities seized 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol this week after discovering an illicit manufacturer was supplying tourist attractions in Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

Government officials took the potentially tainted alcohol, citing the company's "bad manufacturing practices," according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , which opened an investigation into how travelers to upscale resorts near Cancun and Playa del Carmen have been blacking out after drinking small amounts of alcohol last month. Regulators, who did not release the company's name, raided 31 resorts, nightclubs and restaurants in the area.

Officials shut down operations at two bars, including one at the resort Iberostar Paraiso Maya, where a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman died in January . Abbey Conner, who was on vacation with her family at the time, drowned after drinking with her brother at the resort's lobby bar. Her brother woke up later with a concussion and a gash on his forehead, with no memory of what had occurred.

"There is obviously stuff going on that needs to be cleaned up or looked into further," Ginny McGowan, Conner's mother, told the Sentinel .

According to the Sentinel , Conner and her brother's blood levels were three times over the limit that Wisconsin law considers to be impaired, even though they had only spent about two hours at the resort. A number of other people reported similar experiences to the Sentinel .

A 2017 report from Euromonitor International said up to 36% of alcohol consumed in Mexico is illegal. The alcohol seized from Kukulkan, the bar at Iberostar Paraiso Maya, was expired and unlabeled and kept in unsanitary conditions, according to the Sentinel .

Authorities also temporarily shut down Fat Tuesday, a bar located in Cancun, and took a total of 90 gallons of alcohol from both bars.

The U.S. State Department warned travelers about potential tainted or counterfeit alcohol in Mexico in July, following the Sentinel 's investigation.