Iran Just Threatened to Restart Its Nuclear Program if the U.S. Continues With Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani near the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, Sept. 22, 2016. Lucas Jackson—Reuters

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran's president has issued a direct threat, claiming his country is capable of restarting its nuclear program within hours.

Hassan Rouhani says it could be done "in an hour and a day" if Washington continues with "threats and sanctions" against Iran.

He says that once restarted, the program could quickly be brought to a much more advanced level than it was back in 2015, when Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers. That agreement capped Iran's uranium enrichment levels in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Rouhani's remarks to lawmakers on Tuesday offered no evidence of Iran's capabilities but are likely to ratchet up pressure further with the Trump administration.

Rouhani also tempered his threat, adding that Iran seeks to remain loyal to its commitments under the deal.