Four People Have Been Arrested in India for Leaking a Game of Thrones Episode

Four people in India have been arrested for leaking a Game of Thrones episode, according to a report by the international news agency Agence France-Presse.

The arrests are in response to the leaking of the hit show’s fourth episode, “The Spoils of War,” which leaked from Star India, one of HBO’s international distributors, a few days before it aired last week.

The four are accused of “criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses.” The case was filed by a Mumbai-based company responsible for storing and processing GoT episodes for an app, the AFP said.

The leak of the episode is a separate case than the cyber breach of HBO by a hacker, who continued leaking material Sunday night (including episodes of the upcoming return of Curb Your Enthusiasm ).

Previously, a Star India spokesperson pledged to take action about the leak: “This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.”

The leak didn’t seemingly have an impact on the show’s performance in the U.S. — and, in fact, might have actually helped it by generating positive online buzz — as “The Spoils of War” set a ratings record for the network by racking up 10.2 million viewers overnight.

HBO had no comment.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com