Actor Ryan Reynolds attends 2017 Time 100 Gala on April 25, 2017 in New York City.  Matthew Eisman—Getty Images
movies

Ryan Reynolds 'Heartbroken' After Stunt Driver Dies on the Set of Deadpool 2

Mike Miller / Entertainment Weekly
Aug 14, 2017

Ryan Reynolds is offering his condolences to the family of the stuntwoman who died Monday on the set of Deadpool 2.

Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” the film’s star tweeted. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today,” Deadpool 2 director David Leitch said in a statement to PEOPLE. “No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loves ones in this difficult time.”

The female stunt driver, who has been identified as pro motorcycle racer Joi “SJ” Harris, died during a motorcycle stunt, PEOPLE confirmed. Officers responded to the scene of the accident earlier in the day, along with officers from WorkSafeBC.

Harris is thought to be the stunt double for Zazie Beetz. A woman donning the costume for the mutant Domino, whom Beetz plays in the film, was spotted on a black Ducati motorcycle in the area for a sequence days earlier.

This was Harris’s first film as a stunt performer, according to Deadline, which reported that she was not wearing a helmet during the scene because her character does not wear a helmet.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

The Vancouver Sun reported that the accident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Monday. Witnesses told the outlet that the stuntwoman lost control of her bike during a stunt, jumped a curb and crashed through a plate-glass window at Shaw Tower. She was reportedly treated by ambulance personnel but police said she died at the scene.

According to Metro News, she narrowly missed hitting two pedestrians when she lost control of the bike.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the stunt driver completed several rehearsals of the stunt, which involved driving a motorcycle down two ramps across several stairs, earlier that morning.

“She came out, went down the two flights of stairs, and it looked like she kind of hit the throttle because she picked up speed,” Nathan Kramchynski told Metro News.

“She was going full throttle,” he added, noting that it appeared as if the driver “missed two pedestrians” during the failed stunt.

CTV News reported that the lights and sirens of the ambulance were not turned on as it pulled away with the stuntwoman onboard.

Reynolds, who’s reprising his role as Deadpool in the sequel, tweeted a photo with members of the Vancouver Police Department last week, jokingly thanking them for their support in filming Spider-Man.

Just last month, John Bernecker, a stuntman on The Walking Dead, died after sustaining “serious injuries” on the AMC drama’s Georgia set.

The stuntman and actor, who also worked on The Fate of the Furious and Logan, was placed on life support after suffering massive head injuries that left him brain dead.

Sources told Deadline that Bernecker and an actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a routine fall from a balcony, but he lost his footing and fell 30 ft. to concrete floor.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters in 2018, and The Walking Dead is currently set to return for season 8 in October.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

