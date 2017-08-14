Navy'Unsafe and Unprofessional': Iranian Drone Flies Close to U.S. Ship for the Second Time in a Week
Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Anthony Harvey—Getty Images
Music

Jury Sides With Taylor Swift in Groping Lawsuit Against Fired Radio Host

Associated Press
6:56 PM ET

Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift's mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses.

Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller's lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

