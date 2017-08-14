U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaNorth Korea's Kim Jong Un Briefed on Plan to Launch Missiles Near Guam
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
MusicJury Sides With Taylor Swift in Groping Lawsuit Against Fired Radio Host
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Navy'Unsafe and Unprofessional': Iranian Drone Flies Close to U.S. Ship for the Second Time in a Week
A handout picture released by the US Nav
Texas

Texas A&M Cancels White Nationalist Rally Planned for September 11

Abigail Abrams
Aug 14, 2017

Officials at Texas A&M University said Monday that thhe school would not allow a white supremacist group to hold a rally on campus next month.

“After consolation with law enforcement and considerable study, Texas A&M is cancelling the event scheduled by Preston Wiginton at Rudder Plaza on campus on September 11 because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public,” the university said in a statement, according to KTRK, a local ABC affiliate.

Wiginton, a one-time A&M student, brought white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at the university in December, and that event drew intense protests and an opposition event, the Houston Chronicle reported at the time.Wiginton announced plans for his September 11 event — again featuring Spencer — on Saturday afternoon, after violence broke out a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., leaving one woman dead and others injured.

The September event was billed with a press release declaring: “Today Charlottesville, Tomorrow Texas A&M.”

Texas A&M said in its statement that no university-affiliated organization or person had invited Wiginton to campus. The white nationalist event was slated to take place outside in the middle of the campus, “during a school day,” which the university said would “provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement.”

“Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus,” the university added.

The cancellation came after multiple state legislators condemned the event and called on the university to block it, according to The Eagle.

Texas A&M reaffirmed its commitment to the First Amendment in its statement about cancelling the event. It noted that students had the opportunity to hear Wiginton’s views in December, but said this time circumstances, including “risks of threat to life and safety” meant they would cancel the event.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME