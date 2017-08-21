Science
eclipse

Watch the Total Solar Eclipse in 360-Degree Video

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 2:44 PM ET | Originally published: 2:37 PM ET

A total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. from coast to coast on Monday. If you missed getting the chance to see it live, or if you want to relive the experience, TIME and LIFE VR have created a 360-degree VR livestream of the solar eclipse, which you can stream above.

The TIME and LIFE VR video, made in partnership with Mesmerise Global, shows an on-the-ground view of the 2017 solar eclipse from Casper, Wyo. The footage includes a detailed close up shot of the sun inset for maximum eclipse visibility, making it seem like you are watching it in person. The solar eclipse started in Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PDT and ended at 2:44 p.m. EDT near South Carolina.

Watch the edited version of TIME's 360-degree solar eclipse livestream video in the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android, and on LIFE VR's Samsung VR channel.

