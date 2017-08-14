World
France

13-Year-Old Girl Dead, 12 Injured After Car Drives Into Pizzeria Near Paris

Angela Charlton / AP
Updated: 5:11 PM ET | Originally published: 4:15 PM ET

(PARIS) — Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed and her younger brother received life-threatening injuries when a driver steered his car into a pizzeria east of Paris.

Authorities initially said the victim was 8-years-old, but later said she was 13. An official with the national gendarme service said her younger brother was among at least 12 people injured in the Monday night attack.

The official said the attacker was driving a BMW that he aimed at patrons of Pizzeria Cesena in the small town of Sept-Sorts, about 60 kilometers (36 miles) east of Paris.

The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

France's Interior Ministry has described the man as apparently suicidal and said it does not believe his actions were linked to terrorism.

