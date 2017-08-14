Tech
Search
Sign In
CharlottesvilleHow the Nazi Flags in Charlottesville Look to a German
Berlin Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe
celebritiesJennifer Lawrence Is Asking Fans to Identify White Supremacist Protesters in This Picture
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesPantone Announces a Color in Honor of His Purpleness: Prince
Prince At Wembley
Google

Google Cancels Web Domain Registration Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer

Mark Bergen / Bloomberg
4:17 PM ET

Alphabet Inc.’s Google yanked its web domain support for The Daily Stormer on Monday three hours after the neo-Nazi website moved to the search engine’s registry system following its rejection from another.

“We are canceling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service," a Google spokesman said.

The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist website, moved its web domain registry to Google after GoDaddy Operating Co. pulled its services on Sunday. GoDaddy cited Daily Stormer’s support of the "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend that ended in at least one fatality as violating the company’s terms of service.

Websites are able to automatically register for back-end support using Google’s systems, the company said. After the Daily Stormer signed up, Google determined that the site didn’t meet its rules for web support and advertising, which prohibit content that incites violence.

Google last week was dragged into a fraught political battle when it fired an engineer, James Damore, after he wrote a memo criticizing its diversity policy and arguing that biological differences between men and women explain in part why so few women work in software engineering. That dismissal ignited a strong backlash from commentators on the right, who accused Google of suppressing free speech.

Self-proclaimed members of the "alt-right," a group that includes some organizers behind the event in Charlottesville, are planning to march on Google corporate campuses Saturday in protest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME