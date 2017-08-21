Watch Live: The Total Solar Eclipse in 360 Degrees

Millions of people will watch as the moon completely blocks the sun during a rare total solar eclipse set to traverse the United States on Aug. 21. The eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PT and move across the country, ending at 2:44 p.m. ET near South Carolina.

If you can't catch the eclipse in person , we have a way to make it feel like you are practically there. Along with LIFE VR , TIME is producing a 360-degree virtual reality livestream of the eclipse. You can watch live beginning at about 11:30 a.m. on TIME's Facebook and YouTube pages, in partnership with Mesmerise Global.

Through the stream, you'll see on-the-ground views of the total eclipse from Casper, Wyo., as well as skygazers who have gathered for the event. TIME's editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger will narrate throughout the livestream. An edited version of the 360-degree livestream will also be available in the LIFE VR app for iOS and Android , and on LIFE VR's Samsung VR channel immediately following the eclipse.

TIME will also host a separate livestream of the eclipse hosted by popular space personality Amy Shira Teitel starting at 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 21 on Time.com , as well as its Facebook and YouTube pages.