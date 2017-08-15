Protesters shout slogans and hold signs against President Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in New York ahead of his first visit to the building since taking office, on Aug. 14, 2017.

Protesters shout slogans and hold signs against President Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in New York ahead of his first visit to the building since taking office, on Aug. 14, 2017. Andres Kudacki—AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump denounces white supremacists

President Donald Trump condemned white supremacists and called racism “evil,” two days after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The President had been facing pressure to explicitly denounce his white supremacist supporters after first criticizing the “many sides” of the violence in Charlottesville. Last night, Trump arrived at Trump Tower, his home in New York City, where thousands of people were protesting him.

Iran threatens to restart nuclear program

Outraged over U.S. “threats and sanctions,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned his country could restart its nuclear program as soon as “an hour and a day,” according to the Associated Press. Rouhani said revitalizing its nuclear program could return Iran “to a more advanced level” than 2015, when Iran reached a nuclear deal with the U.S. and other world powers.

Taylor Swift wins case against man who groped her

Taylor Swift was awarded the $1 she asked for after a jury determined a former DJ did in fact grope her during a backstage meet-and-greet four years ago. The pop star had testified against ex-radio host David Mueller, who was fired after the 2013 incident.

Also:

Mudslides in Sierra Leone killed at least 200 people.

North Korea is holding off on attacking Guam but is still warning the U.S. against "reckless actions."

Protesters in North Carolina tore down a Confederate statue .

A Holocaust memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

Ryan Reynolds said he's "heartbroken" after a stunt driver died on the set of Deadpool 2 .

Pantone announced a customized purple color in honor of Prince .

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .