Total Solar Eclipse in China, 2009.
The Solar Eclipse Is Observed In Asia
The solar eclipse is seen on July 22, 2009 in Iwojima Island, Tokyo.  National Astronomical Observatory of Japan/NICT/JAXA/Getty Images
eclipse

Watch Live as the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Crosses the U.S.

Melissa Chan
6:00 AM ET

As a total solar eclipse makes its way across the United States on Monday, TIME will livestream the rare event in a free broadcast featuring popular space personality Amy Shira Teitel and former NASA astronaut Marsha Ivins.

Teitel, a YouTube host and spaceflight historian, will anchor TIME’s broadcast from New York City, while Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large for TIME and the author of Apollo 8, reports from Casper, Wyo., which is in the path of totality — where the moon completely blocks out the sun. Ivins is a veteran of five space flights who has spent more than 1,300 hours in space.

The free broadcast begins at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, and will be available above on Time.com as well as TIME’s Facebook and YouTube pages. It will feature interviews and discussions about how solar eclipses work and how animals react to the celestial phenomenon.

Separately, TIME and LIFE VR will also produce a 360-degree VR livestream of the solar eclipse on TIME’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For the first time in American history, the total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from coast to coast, beginning in Oregon and ending in South Carolina. It’s also the first total eclipse of the sun that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

Watch the live broadcast above.

