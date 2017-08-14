Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesPantone Announces a Color in Honor of His Purpleness: Prince
Prince At Wembley
CharlottesvilleThe Story Behind the Viral Photo of the Officer and the KKK
An officer patrols in front of a recent KKK rally in Charlottesville, Va.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CharlottesvilleWhat Is Antifa? Anti-Fascist Protesters Draw Attention After Charlottesville
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Emancipation Park to hurl insluts as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" are forced out after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Sourdough bread on dishcloth, close-up
Pain Au Levan Paul Williams—Getty Images/StockFood
Food & Drink

These Glorious Photos of Bread Are Every Carb Lover's Dream

Raisa Bruner
4:39 PM ET

Bread "scoring" — the art and craft of slashing dough with a sharp blade before placing it in the oven, directing how it will expand and crack in its final form — is a classic baking technique.

It also happens to be a method that, with a little finesse, can produce some seriously artful loaves. Dusted with flour and crisp of crust, photos of bread scoring are excellent to gaze at on Instagram, a known foodie paradise where very best food pictures flourish. (Think: avocado art, latte art, açai bowl art.)

Videos of bread scoring present an almost therapeutic experience, while photos of finished loaves — often sourdough — are nothing short of eye candy for carb lovers. (If you're going gluten-free, this may not be the food trend for you.) With thousands of photos already on Instagram under the hashtag #breadscoring, it's one more culinary art that can be lovely to browse through.

Please enjoy these photos of museum-worthy breads.

Baked some 20% rye loaves this morning! 🙃 this scoring pattern is a new favourite.

A post shared by Hannah Whitfield (@hannahsdough) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME