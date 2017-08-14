These Glorious Photos of Bread Are Every Carb Lover's Dream

Bread "scoring" — the art and craft of slashing dough with a sharp blade before placing it in the oven, directing how it will expand and crack in its final form — is a classic baking technique.
It also happens to be a method that, with a little finesse, can produce some seriously artful loaves. Dusted with flour and crisp of crust, photos of bread scoring are excellent to gaze at on Instagram, a known foodie paradise where very best food pictures flourish. (Think: avocado art, latte art, açai bowl art.)
Videos of bread scoring present an almost therapeutic experience, while photos of finished loaves — often sourdough — are nothing short of eye candy for carb lovers. (If you're going gluten-free, this may not be the food trend for you.) With thousands of photos already on Instagram under the hashtag #breadscoring, it's one more culinary art that can be lovely to browse through.
Please enjoy these photos of museum-worthy breads.