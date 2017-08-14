These Glorious Photos of Bread Are Every Carb Lover's Dream

Bread "scoring" — the art and craft of slashing dough with a sharp blade before placing it in the oven, directing how it will expand and crack in its final form — is a classic baking technique.

It also happens to be a method that, with a little finesse, can produce some seriously artful loaves. Dusted with flour and crisp of crust, photos of bread scoring are excellent to gaze at on Instagram, a known foodie paradise where very best food pictures flourish. (Think: avocado art , latte art , açai bowl art. )

Videos of bread scoring present an almost therapeutic experience, while photos of finished loaves — often sourdough — are nothing short of eye candy for carb lovers. (If you're going gluten-free , this may not be the food trend for you.) With thousands of photos already on Instagram under the hashtag #breadscoring, it's one more culinary art that can be lovely to browse through.

Please enjoy these photos of museum-worthy breads.

With me being impaired by a cold from hell, the wife steps up. @strobe32 first score and bake! Pretty proud husband right here ✌🏻 --- Ölandswheat country loaves with some fresh home milled whole Hallands wheat at 82% hydration and a total of 26 hours of fermentation. A post shared by Daniel Larsson (@danlarn) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Baked some 20% rye loaves this morning! 🙃 this scoring pattern is a new favourite. A post shared by Hannah Whitfield (@hannahsdough) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT