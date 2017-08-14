Helen Mirren has never shied away from speaking her mind, perhaps most memorably telling the public last that she plans to be "the nastiest of all nasty women" — alluding, of course, to Donald Trump's comments about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Now, it appears that Mirren still has feelings about the Trump administration and specifically about one of the women close to the President: his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
In an interview with Allure, Helen Mirren sounded off on the First Daughter and offered a succinct critique of Ivanka's controversial book, Women Who Work: Redefining the Rules for Success.
"[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there’s no substance," Mirren said. "Her book is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about ‘Make time for yourself to have a massage.’ Puh-lease."
This isn't the first time that Ivanka's book was panned; late night host and comedian Samantha Bee slammed the book at length on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in May, saying that Trump's "belief that she's a role model is laughable."