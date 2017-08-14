Helen Mirren has never shied away from speaking her mind, perhaps most memorably telling the public last that she plans to be " the nastiest of all nasty women " — alluding, of course, to Donald Trump's comments about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election . Now, it appears that Mirren still has feelings about the Trump administration and specifically about one of the women close to the President: his daughter, Ivanka Trump .

In an interview with Allure , Helen Mirren sounded off on the First Daughter and offered a succinct critique of Ivanka's controversial book, Women Who Work: Redefining the Rules for Success .

"[Ivanka] talks a good game, but there’s no substance," Mirren said. "Her book is so ignorant about how the majority of women live, talking about ‘Make time for yourself to have a massage.’ Puh-lease."

This isn't the first time that Ivanka's book was panned; late night host and comedian Samantha Bee slammed the book at length on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in May, saying that Trump's "belief that she's a role model is laughable."