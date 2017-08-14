World
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWhy This Tiny Game of Thrones Detail Matters in the War Against the White Walkers
Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, Iain Glen, Kit Harington and Joe Dempsie in Game of Thrones
Oklahoma23-Year-Old Arrested in Plot to Detonate Bomb Outside Oklahoma City Bank
Bomb Plot Oklahoma
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Diet/NutritionHaving a Drink May Help You Live Longer
red-wine-bottle-glass-drinking-health-alcohol-motto-stock
Sierra Leone

Mudslides in Sierra Leone Kill at Least 200 People

Clarence Roy-Macaulay / AP
2:16 PM ET

(FREETOWN, Sierra Leone) — Relatives dug through the mud in search of their loved ones and a morgue overflowed with bodies Monday after heavy rains and flooding early in the day killed at least 200 people in Sierra Leone's capital.

Bodies were spread out on the floor of a morgue, Sinneh Kamara, a coroner technician at the Connaught Hospital mortuary, told the national broadcaster.

"The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses," he told the Sierra Leone National Broadcasting Corp.

Kamara urged the health department to deploy more ambulances, saying his mortuary only has four.

Related

Transmission electron micrograph (TEM) of an Ebola virus virion
ebolaSome People Who Get Ebola Don't Show Symptoms: Study
ebola
Some People Who Get Ebola Don't Show Symptoms: Study

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted its regular programming to show scenes of people trying to retrieve their loved ones' bodies. Others were seen carting relatives' remains in rice sacks to the morgue.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation currently ongoing, officials said.

Many of the impoverished areas of Sierra Leone's capital are close to sea level and have poor drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the West African country's rainy season.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME