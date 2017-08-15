A much-anticipated total solar eclipse will cross the American sky from coast to coast on Aug. 21 in an event being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" — and here to answer all your questions about the rare phenomenon is TIME editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger.

Kluger, who has covered space and science at TIME for more than 20 years, will answer questions about the eclipse , space and science during a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET. He will take questions as u/timemagazine in the r/space subreddit.

“The solar eclipse is phenomenon that will be equal parts science, culture and spirit,” Kluger says. The Reddit AMA will be your chance to ask about what causes a total solar eclipse , how long it will last, how to see it, what it will look like from various points throughout the U.S. and anything else that makes you curious. Tune in at 12 p.m. Thursday here .