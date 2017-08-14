The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

team of doctors walking in hospital hallway

team of doctors walking in hospital hallway Buero Monaco—Getty Images

1. Public service loan forgiveness can fix rural America’s doctor shortage.

By Marschall S. Runge in STAT News

2. Why do we seem to be alone in the universe?

By Bob Whitby at the University of Arkansas

3. Make peace with your negative emotions. It helps.

By Yasmin Anwar at UC Berkeley

4. Black people aren’t keeping white Americans out of college. Rich people are.

By Christine Emba in the Washington Post

5. What comes after ‘wearables?’ Try 'invisibles.'

By Katharine Schwab in Co.Design

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.