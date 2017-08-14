Ideas
Search
Sign In
eclipseFake Solar Eclipse Glasses Are Being Sold Online. Here's How to Avoid Scams
INDONESIA-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE
viralThe Best Bend the Knee Memes Every Game of Thrones Fan Will Appreciate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BizarreMan Falls Into Sinkhole While Trying to Protect People From Sinkhole
team of doctors walking in hospital hallway
team of doctors walking in hospital hallway Buero Monaco—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Can Fix Rural America’s Doctor Shortage

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Public service loan forgiveness can fix rural America’s doctor shortage.

By Marschall S. Runge in STAT News

2. Why do we seem to be alone in the universe?

By Bob Whitby at the University of Arkansas

3. Make peace with your negative emotions. It helps.

By Yasmin Anwar at UC Berkeley

4. Black people aren’t keeping white Americans out of college. Rich people are.

By Christine Emba in the Washington Post

5. What comes after ‘wearables?’ Try 'invisibles.'

By Katharine Schwab in Co.Design

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME