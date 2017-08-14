Newsfeed
The Internet Cant Get Enough of the New Game of Thrones Boy Band

Raisa Bruner
11:07 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

It's the new Suicide Squad. A fresh Magnificent Seven. An upgraded version of the Avengers. A better (blasphemy!) Backstreet Boys. Ocean's... Seven? Whatever you want to call it, the ragtag crew of seven who stepped foot north of the wall together at the end of "Eastwatch" the fifth episode of this season's Game of Thrones are the internet's latest obsession.

It's an eclectic group: you've got Jon Snow, King of the North with a newly revealed claim to fame; Gendry the blacksmith, only surviving illegitimate son of the late king Robert Baratheon; Ser Jorah Mormont, formerly disgraced knight now healed from greyscale and back in Daenerys's service; The Hound, ready for battle; Tormund Giantsbane, fearsome wildling leader; Thoros of Myr, the Red Priest of the Brotherhood Without Banners; and flaming sword wielder Beric Dondarrion, who keeps coming back from the dead, thanks to Thoros's ministrations.

There's been plenty of bad blood between these men in the past, but the seven put their differences aside in light of the common enemy at hand. Their mission? Bring back proof of the threat beyond the wall. And the internet is alight with excitement about this motley crew joining forces for the greater good. You could say that they're finally working in harmony. That they've found a new way to be in sync. Even that they've discovered their true direction.

