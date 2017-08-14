game of thronesThe Internet Cant Get Enough of the New Game of Thrones Boy Band
Game of Thrones
TelevisionThe Funniest Memes From the Most Revealing Game of Thrones Episode Yet
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Charlottesville, Burkina Faso Attack and Shonda Rhimes
Vigils Held Across For Country For Victims Of Violence At White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia
Television

John Oliver: I Know Why Nazis Like Trump and It Has to Do With Cats

Maya Rhodan
9:42 AM ET

John Oliver accused President Donald Trump of "feeding" the Nazi sentiment that was on full display during a weekend of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

"Nazis are a lot like cats: If they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them," Oliver said Sunday evening on Last Week Tonight.

“There aren’t many instances in modern American politics where you can honestly think, ‘That guy really should have mentioned the Nazis,’ but this is emphatically one of them," Oliver said. "It’s like a reverse Godwin’s Law: If you fail to mention Nazism, you lose the argument."

In a prepared statement Saturday afternoon, Trump denounced violence on "all sides" in addressing the incidents in Charlottesville, which left one dead and more than a dozen injured after a white supremacist allegedly drove a car through a crowd of counter-protesters. Lawmakers in both parties swiftly condemned Trump's refusal to specifically call out white nationalists. The White House tried to clarify Trump's statements on Sunday, and on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the rounds on morning television shows, both defending the President and more forcefully denouncing Nazism.

When discussing Trump's initial statement, Oliver said Trump had several chances to respond to disavow Nazis and white supremacy, but instead he "threw an air ball so far away it landed in the Third Reich."

"It simply doesn't get easier than disavowing Nazis. Its as much of a presidential gimme as pardoning a f--king turkey," he said. "It is almost impossible to screw it up, but that's exactly what happened."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME