Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.
Sunday night's Game of Thrones was full of revelations, reunions and intrigue. So naturally, everyone on the internet promptly turned all that action into some highly amusing memes. There were memes about Daenerys Targaryen flirting with the dark side and also Jon Snow, jokes about Arya going full Harriet the Spy, and you better believe there were reactions to winter's hottest new boy band after that final scene.
Below, please enjoy the best memes of "Eastwatch."
Jaime is alive:
Jamie LIVES! HE is alive!! #GameOfThrones #Eastwatch pic.twitter.com/ko0nkDZuqz- The Samwell Tarly (@Sam_theSlayer) August 14, 2017
No matter what happens, never doubt that Bronn is getting paid:
Khaleesi is dope. But my favorite is forever Bronn. Always at odds with being a decent human and his love of getting paid.- OtoriJ (@OtoriJTV) August 8, 2017
Until I get paid.. a dragon doesn't get to kill you. You don't get to kill you. Only I get to kill you #Bronn #GoTS7- Euge (@eugegori) August 14, 2017
#GameofThrones#Thronesyall Bronn and Jaime are stuck together like glue until Bronn get paid.- Kimberly Donaldson (@KimDonald_son) August 14, 2017
Bronn's 'I don't get paid enough to be here' attitude is giving me life. #GameOfThrones- Carter Hicks (@Carter_said) August 14, 2017
The bend the knee jokes were back in full effect:
Dany's Playlist 🔥🔥🔥 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ujywdoLby2- valonqar (@joshtheblessed) August 14, 2017
As were the jokes about the instant bending the knee became the only road to take:
After seeing dickon roasted- Katie P (emeryhouse) (@ItsEmeryHouse) August 14, 2017
Danny: bend the knee
Everyone:
#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/z2PaAo2HAz
Lannister soliders after seeing Randall and Dickon get roasted#ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1tBEgOWQO1- Matt McGovern (@zombie_ninja50) August 14, 2017
Drogon meets Jon and suddenly it all makes sense:
Jon Snow & Drogon bout to be like.... #gameofthrones #demthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/10XALQBrAF- Champagne Chachi (@ReJecTReef) August 14, 2017
Dany: Drogon, wtf was that? You just letting anyone pet you?- MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) August 14, 2017
Drogon: Closed mouth don't get fed, don't be mad at me b/c you scared.
Dany: pic.twitter.com/nvMs1uVqBm
Jon Snow the Kings of Dragons 🐉🤔#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/UPkRPweijz- Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) August 14, 2017
Jon petting Drogon got me like #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GqCcLHIv58- Kelley (@kelleycdig) August 14, 2017
Jon pulling a thing. Reminds me of this #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XmJjPvb5zY- Lost manboy-J (@JMR1022) August 14, 2017
Jon Snow, aka Mr. Steal Yo Dragon. #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/10GnMevwdD- Randy Spoon (@RandySpoon) August 14, 2017
#GameofThrones #ThronesYall- ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 14, 2017
Me when Drogon allowed Jon to touch him pic.twitter.com/2J7vJZEQn1
*drogon roars*- kennedy (@_Klaf0202) August 14, 2017
Ya know what, imma bend dat knee #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesS7 pic.twitter.com/VwIIrJqCSN
#JonSnow that dragon knows he's Targaryan. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/l83mrjXFxc- Lyn (@Lynsonya69) August 14, 2017
Jon and Dany flirting again:
The way Dany and Jon look at each other like they're the love of each other's lives 😭 #GameOfThrones- Queen Jamie (@jamieehudson_) August 14, 2017
Me whenever Jon and Dany talk to each other alone #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4Aoe8xfCrK- Heartless Girl (@Heart_LessGirI) August 14, 2017
Dany knows her dragons are beautiful:
#GamesOfThrones- Sana (@Sana15275164) August 14, 2017
*Watches dragons fly away*
Daenerys: They're beautiful aren't they?
Jon Snow: Wasn't the word I was thinking of--
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/KdAvjx8OBH
Dany: aren't my dragons beautiful?- Katelyn Cohen (@katelyncohen) August 14, 2017
Jon Snow: uhhh nah.
Dany:#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/fASkrwXB5w
Jorah and Dany reunited at a weird time, and the King in the North was not pleased watching Dany hug the competition:
Idc i love Jorah and Daenerys their relationship pic.twitter.com/JaR2WgsMcH- fari (@starksdany) August 14, 2017
https://twitter.com/gjcampog01/status/896931258797879297
Jon's face when Daenerys saw Jorah #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #GameOfThronesS7 #JonSnow pic.twitter.com/E1BcZH6RVp- Greyssi (@gjcampog01) August 14, 2017
Jorah as he comes back from the brink of death, just to watch Dany fall in love with Jon Snow #ThronesYall #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/7aCoSGmGoF- ChelseaMaria (@ChelHathNo) August 14, 2017
Poor Jorah is like 'finally dany will be mine' then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV- Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017
Jon standing in the background watching Dany and Ser Jorah reunite like #GamesOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/oX03XYmXR4- Hope Elizabeth (@hopelessbeauty_) August 14, 2017
When Dany looked like she was gonna kiss Jorah while Jon was watching but ends up friend zoning him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eWbTDVzJjj- Aaron Jewdge (@spence_pierce) August 14, 2017
Gilly dropping knowledge:
Gilly:- Penelope 💜🐳🐎 (@dailyunnie) August 14, 2017
*learns how to read*
*Discovers the truth to the biggest mystery in the entire series*
*Is ignored*#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sK57RGM7Rv
And no one noticing:
Gilly dropping the biggest truth bomb in #GameofThrones and gets ignored. pic.twitter.com/P1DBUe8rxN- Dani Andino (@davidswifi) August 14, 2017
Of course Varys "read it" and it was already trending on Twitter:
Tyrion: did u read it?- No One (@agirlisnoone94) August 14, 2017
Varys: it's a sealed letter for the KITN.
Tyrion:
Varys:
Tyrion: so what's it say?
episode highlight. #GameofThrones
Tyrion's 'did you read it', followed by Varys looking affronted and then spilling like a minute later#GameOfThrones- Krutula (@Ruthsic) August 14, 2017
Tyrion: 'Did you read it?'- Mala Bhattacharjee (@badnecklace) August 14, 2017
Varys: 'It's a sealed scroll...'
::pause for wine-drinking::
Tyrion: 'What's it say?'#GameOfThrones
Tyrion: Did you read it?- All Things Nerdy! (@OrderOfMerlyn) August 14, 2017
Varys: It's a sealed scroll for the King in the North... I've already tweeted it out.#GameOfThrones #GoTS7
Gendry is back:
This GIF explains how Gendry and Jon Snow became friends. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/60kwn2PmWI- Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) August 14, 2017
Gendry and Jon think their fathers were best buddies when really, Gendry's father killed Jon's pic.twitter.com/2iRqJiM227- haley (@sergeantdaddy) August 14, 2017
When you realize Jon and Gendry are first cousins, twice removed, due to Rhaelle Targaryen being Robert's grandmother. #GameOfThrones #Gots7 pic.twitter.com/w2FbrrHcjA- mace tyrell's ghost (@duckandcover) August 14, 2017
Davos: Don't tell anyone who you are.- Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) August 14, 2017
*Gendry meets Jon*
Gendry: Hi I'm Robert Baratheon's son & we are going to be BFFs. #GameOfThrones
Fandom when we saw Gendry: pic.twitter.com/RxjuptOGUe- Lord Varys (@Varys_Whisperer) August 14, 2017
Wow Jon and Gendry insulting each other was rolling back the years to the Ned and Robert moments#ThronesYall#GameOfThrones#DemThrones pic.twitter.com/JhkmOVGSOe- Abidur Rahman (@Abidur24) August 14, 2017
Gendry ruining the whole Davos plan:
#GameofThrones- GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 14, 2017
Davos: Don't tell anyone your parentage
Gendry: Ok
*~5 minutes later~*
G: Hi I'm Robert Baratheon's son
D: pic.twitter.com/wY4qaYsg6m
Davos: Hey don't tell him your true identity- STEM athlete (@_IsaacGraham16_) August 14, 2017
Gendry:#ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2smoiy0uvG
Tormund keeps it real. Especially when it comes to Brienne:
'THE BIG WOMAN?' oh, Tormund... #GameOfTrones #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/SwoAjOYkVN- Daddy 0 ⚡️🐍 (@bigpappa040) August 14, 2017
Dickon standing his ground:
#gameofthrones Dickon: 'You will have to kill me too.'- 🌅 jacqui 🗽 (@heyjdey) August 14, 2017
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/pOfqn3ScZk
#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall Daenerys: bend the knee or die.- Rashaun Fraser (@Speede_e) August 14, 2017
Dickon: No.
Tyrion: He's the last of his hou--
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/Bt9EwNSqn9
Arya on the case of Littlefinger being Littlefinger:
arya after seeing littlefinger creeping around #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Blr21WCcJz- edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 14, 2017
Me watching Arya watch Littlefinger watch Arya #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/5WX56aU4HA- Shannon de Cógáin (@shanruss07) August 14, 2017
Arya watching Littlefinger like #ThronesYall #GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9zeMrEKbOt- Ariel Gray (@ariell_siren) August 14, 2017
Arya following around Littlefinger like.... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HZXZnrFphc- alex mazzeo (@mazzayzay) August 14, 2017
Ayra spying on Littlefinger #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GzIEW516Us- MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) August 14, 2017
What if Arya knows Littlefinger is spying on her lol #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/4O9ytQxCIh- Angelika Calleja (@angelikasaurus) August 14, 2017
Arya spying on Littlefinger, but he's spying on her spying two steps ahead of the game? Me: #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/7WUuEXizDH- Lily Cordova (@Lilybee10) August 14, 2017
Arya spying on Littlefinger is every woman who's ever caught a lying man #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IlqsuJICnc- Her Campus (@HerCampus) August 14, 2017
I won't be surprised if Little Finger has actually crossed the Wall and made an alliance with the Night King 😂😂😂 #ThronesYall #GOTS7- tiny (@tinyvasion) August 14, 2017
Literally every time I have to see Little Finger #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/wbPnggpLzx- Vanessa Costa (@VanessaC177) August 14, 2017
Sam desperately trying to warn the maesters:
Sam with the Maesters #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/btvE2w6n8G- Jenni Rodgers (@tnmamax4) August 14, 2017
Sam about to educate them maesters @ThronesYall #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/EmjF9VQO5Y- CallMeDane (@QueenOf4Dragons) August 14, 2017
Dany's new direction:
When people mention @CullenGreat's GoT tweets pic.twitter.com/WLUOi26Ztv- Kathleen Huie (@kathhuie) August 14, 2017
Cersei's annoucement:
Me when Cersei told Jaime that she was pregnant #GameofThronesS7 #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vDw4caJt2z- Erin Crosby (@ericrosby1) August 14, 2017
Cersei chose the WORST time to be pregnant #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UkwaaFt2Vw- Eni (@fearless_eni) August 14, 2017
Everybody when we hear that Cersei is pregnant by Jaime! #GameofThrones #GoTS7 #ThronesYall #GoTFinale pic.twitter.com/P0psZwU7tK- Amanda & Amy (@Lit_Hoarders) August 14, 2017
Cersei: I'm Pregnant- Dax (@SpiderDax) August 14, 2017
Jamie: What
Maggie the Frog: What
GRRM: What
Lena Headley: What
Cersei: This is my show now!#GameOfThrones #DemThrones
Lannister bros meeting again:
The Lannister Brothers are reunited!! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/bu7Z4DPrrA- Charismatic Concepts (@CharismaOKeefe) August 14, 2017
And finally, it's on:
walking into your aggressively air-conditioned office building tomorrow morning like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/A81itVDWjt- emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2017
This is the GOT Suicide Squad. #ThronesYall #gameofthrones- Faïna Mormont 👑 (@Fainafajitas) August 14, 2017
JON SNOW IS CAPTAIN WESTEROS. TORMUND IS THE WINTER SOLDIER. THE HOUND IS THE HULK. GENDRY IS THOR. JORAH IS TONY STARK. #GameOfThrones- Stephanie Miller (@thegingerpire) August 14, 2017
Jon Snow, the Hound, Tormund, Jorah Mormont, Gendry and Thoros of Myr all together #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a0crMdC223- Ben Goodwin (@BenGoodwin08) August 14, 2017
Jon Targaryen- Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 14, 2017
Gendry (Baratheon)
Tormund
The Hound
Beric Dondarrion
The Suicide Squad sequel looks lit af!#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/UiXsrQJTM0
really digging the new Avengers reboot #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CHA0esyAOM- Dave Lozo (@davelozo) August 14, 2017
Eastwatch is the hottest new boy band coming out of Westeros #GameOfThrones- [noʊwɛl] / [noɫ] (@Filipinope) August 14, 2017