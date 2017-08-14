Newsfeed
Television

The Funniest Memes From the Most Revealing Game of Thrones Episode Yet

Ashley Hoffman
10:19 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Sunday night's Game of Thrones was full of revelations, reunions and intrigue. So naturally, everyone on the internet promptly turned all that action into some highly amusing memes. There were memes about Daenerys Targaryen flirting with the dark side and also Jon Snow, jokes about Arya going full Harriet the Spy, and you better believe there were reactions to winter's hottest new boy band after that final scene.

Below, please enjoy the best memes of "Eastwatch."

Jaime is alive:

No matter what happens, never doubt that Bronn is getting paid:

The bend the knee jokes were back in full effect:

As were the jokes about the instant bending the knee became the only road to take:

Drogon meets Jon and suddenly it all makes sense:

Jon and Dany flirting again:

Dany knows her dragons are beautiful:

Jorah and Dany reunited at a weird time, and the King in the North was not pleased watching Dany hug the competition:

https://twitter.com/gjcampog01/status/896931258797879297

Gilly dropping knowledge:

And no one noticing:

Of course Varys "read it" and it was already trending on Twitter:

Gendry is back:

Gendry ruining the whole Davos plan:

Tormund keeps it real. Especially when it comes to Brienne:

Dickon standing his ground:

Arya on the case of Littlefinger being Littlefinger:

Sam desperately trying to warn the maesters:

Dany's new direction:

Cersei's annoucement:

Lannister bros meeting again:

And finally, it's on:

