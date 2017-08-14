10:19 AM ET

The Funniest Memes From the Most Revealing Game of Thrones Episode Yet

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Sunday night's Game of Thrones was full of revelations , reunions and intrigue . So naturally, everyone on the internet promptly turned all that action into some highly amusing memes. There were memes about Daenerys Targaryen flirting with the dark side and also Jon Snow, jokes about Arya going full Harriet the Spy , and you better believe there were reactions to winter's hottest new boy band after that final scene.

Below, please enjoy the best memes of "Eastwatch."

Jaime is alive:

No matter what happens, never doubt that Bronn is getting paid:

Khaleesi is dope. But my favorite is forever Bronn. Always at odds with being a decent human and his love of getting paid. - OtoriJ (@OtoriJTV) August 8, 2017

Until I get paid.. a dragon doesn't get to kill you. You don't get to kill you. Only I get to kill you #Bronn #GoTS7 - Euge (@eugegori) August 14, 2017

#GameofThrones#Thronesyall Bronn and Jaime are stuck together like glue until Bronn get paid. - Kimberly Donaldson (@KimDonald_son) August 14, 2017

Bronn's 'I don't get paid enough to be here' attitude is giving me life. #GameOfThrones - Carter Hicks (@Carter_said) August 14, 2017

Bronn's 'I don't get paid enough to be here' attitude is giving me life. #GameOfThrones - Carter Hicks (@Carter_said) August 14, 2017

The bend the knee jokes were back in full effect:

As were the jokes about the instant bending the knee became the only road to take:

After seeing dickon roasted

Danny: bend the knee

Everyone:

#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/z2PaAo2HAz - Katie P (emeryhouse) (@ItsEmeryHouse) August 14, 2017

Lannister soliders after seeing Randall and Dickon get roasted#ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1tBEgOWQO1 - Matt McGovern (@zombie_ninja50) August 14, 2017

Drogon meets Jon and suddenly it all makes sense:

Dany: Drogon, wtf was that? You just letting anyone pet you?



Drogon: Closed mouth don't get fed, don't be mad at me b/c you scared.



Dany: pic.twitter.com/nvMs1uVqBm - MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) August 14, 2017

Jon pulling a thing. Reminds me of this #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XmJjPvb5zY - Lost manboy-J (@JMR1022) August 14, 2017

Jon and Dany flirting again:

The way Dany and Jon look at each other like they're the love of each other's lives 😭 #GameOfThrones - Queen Jamie (@jamieehudson_) August 14, 2017

Me whenever Jon and Dany talk to each other alone #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/4Aoe8xfCrK - Heartless Girl (@Heart_LessGirI) August 14, 2017

Dany knows her dragons are beautiful:

#GamesOfThrones

*Watches dragons fly away*

Daenerys: They're beautiful aren't they?

Jon Snow: Wasn't the word I was thinking of--

Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/KdAvjx8OBH - Sana (@Sana15275164) August 14, 2017

Jorah and Dany reunited at a weird time, and the King in the North was not pleased watching Dany hug the competition:

Idc i love Jorah and Daenerys their relationship pic.twitter.com/JaR2WgsMcH - fari (@starksdany) August 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/gjcampog01/status/896931258797879297

Idc i love Jorah and Daenerys their relationship pic.twitter.com/JaR2WgsMcH - fari (@starksdany) August 14, 2017

Jorah as he comes back from the brink of death, just to watch Dany fall in love with Jon Snow #ThronesYall #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/7aCoSGmGoF - ChelseaMaria (@ChelHathNo) August 14, 2017

Poor Jorah is like 'finally dany will be mine' then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV - Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017

Jon standing in the background watching Dany and Ser Jorah reunite like #GamesOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/oX03XYmXR4 - Hope Elizabeth (@hopelessbeauty_) August 14, 2017

When Dany looked like she was gonna kiss Jorah while Jon was watching but ends up friend zoning him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eWbTDVzJjj - Aaron Jewdge (@spence_pierce) August 14, 2017

Gilly dropping knowledge:

Gilly:

*learns how to read*

*Discovers the truth to the biggest mystery in the entire series*

*Is ignored*#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/sK57RGM7Rv - Penelope 💜🐳🐎 (@dailyunnie) August 14, 2017

And no one noticing:

Gilly dropping the biggest truth bomb in #GameofThrones and gets ignored. pic.twitter.com/P1DBUe8rxN - Dani Andino (@davidswifi) August 14, 2017

Of course Varys "read it" and it was already trending on Twitter:

Tyrion: did u read it?

Varys: it's a sealed letter for the KITN.

Tyrion:

Varys:

Tyrion: so what's it say?



episode highlight. #GameofThrones - No One (@agirlisnoone94) August 14, 2017

Tyrion's 'did you read it', followed by Varys looking affronted and then spilling like a minute later#GameOfThrones - Krutula (@Ruthsic) August 14, 2017

Tyrion: 'Did you read it?'

Varys: 'It's a sealed scroll...'

::pause for wine-drinking::

Tyrion: 'What's it say?'#GameOfThrones - Mala Bhattacharjee (@badnecklace) August 14, 2017

Tyrion: Did you read it?



Varys: It's a sealed scroll for the King in the North... I've already tweeted it out.#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 - All Things Nerdy! (@OrderOfMerlyn) August 14, 2017

Gendry is back:

This GIF explains how Gendry and Jon Snow became friends. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/60kwn2PmWI - Joe Negan (@mynameisNegan) August 14, 2017

Gendry and Jon think their fathers were best buddies when really, Gendry's father killed Jon's pic.twitter.com/2iRqJiM227 - haley (@sergeantdaddy) August 14, 2017

When you realize Jon and Gendry are first cousins, twice removed, due to Rhaelle Targaryen being Robert's grandmother. #GameOfThrones #Gots7 pic.twitter.com/w2FbrrHcjA - mace tyrell's ghost (@duckandcover) August 14, 2017

Davos: Don't tell anyone who you are.



*Gendry meets Jon*



Gendry: Hi I'm Robert Baratheon's son & we are going to be BFFs. #GameOfThrones - Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) August 14, 2017

Fandom when we saw Gendry: pic.twitter.com/RxjuptOGUe - Lord Varys (@Varys_Whisperer) August 14, 2017

Wow Jon and Gendry insulting each other was rolling back the years to the Ned and Robert moments#ThronesYall#GameOfThrones#DemThrones pic.twitter.com/JhkmOVGSOe - Abidur Rahman (@Abidur24) August 14, 2017

Gendry ruining the whole Davos plan:

#GameofThrones

Davos: Don't tell anyone your parentage

Gendry: Ok

*~5 minutes later~*

G: Hi I'm Robert Baratheon's son

D: pic.twitter.com/wY4qaYsg6m - GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 14, 2017

Davos: Hey don't tell him your true identity

Gendry:#ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2smoiy0uvG - STEM athlete (@_IsaacGraham16_) August 14, 2017

Tormund keeps it real. Especially when it comes to Brienne:

Dickon standing his ground:

Arya on the case of Littlefinger being Littlefinger:

arya after seeing littlefinger creeping around #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Blr21WCcJz - edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 14, 2017

What if Arya knows Littlefinger is spying on her lol #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/4O9ytQxCIh - Angelika Calleja (@angelikasaurus) August 14, 2017

Arya spying on Littlefinger, but he's spying on her spying two steps ahead of the game? Me: #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/7WUuEXizDH - Lily Cordova (@Lilybee10) August 14, 2017

Arya spying on Littlefinger is every woman who's ever caught a lying man #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IlqsuJICnc - Her Campus (@HerCampus) August 14, 2017

I won't be surprised if Little Finger has actually crossed the Wall and made an alliance with the Night King 😂😂😂 #ThronesYall #GOTS7 - tiny (@tinyvasion) August 14, 2017

Literally every time I have to see Little Finger #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/wbPnggpLzx - Vanessa Costa (@VanessaC177) August 14, 2017

Sam desperately trying to warn the maesters:

Dany's new direction:

Cersei's annoucement:

Me when Cersei told Jaime that she was pregnant #GameofThronesS7 #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vDw4caJt2z - Erin Crosby (@ericrosby1) August 14, 2017

Cersei chose the WORST time to be pregnant #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UkwaaFt2Vw - Eni (@fearless_eni) August 14, 2017

Cersei: I'm Pregnant

Jamie: What

Maggie the Frog: What

GRRM: What

Lena Headley: What

Cersei: This is my show now!#GameOfThrones #DemThrones - Dax (@SpiderDax) August 14, 2017

Lannister bros meeting again:

And finally, it's on:

walking into your aggressively air-conditioned office building tomorrow morning like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/A81itVDWjt - emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2017

JON SNOW IS CAPTAIN WESTEROS. TORMUND IS THE WINTER SOLDIER. THE HOUND IS THE HULK. GENDRY IS THOR. JORAH IS TONY STARK. #GameOfThrones - Stephanie Miller (@thegingerpire) August 14, 2017

Jon Snow, the Hound, Tormund, Jorah Mormont, Gendry and Thoros of Myr all together #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a0crMdC223 - Ben Goodwin (@BenGoodwin08) August 14, 2017

Jon Targaryen

Gendry (Baratheon)

Tormund

The Hound

Beric Dondarrion



The Suicide Squad sequel looks lit af!#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/UiXsrQJTM0 - Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 14, 2017

really digging the new Avengers reboot #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/CHA0esyAOM - Dave Lozo (@davelozo) August 14, 2017

The Eastwatch Boy Band looks lit, fam.#GameOfThrones - Paul Aggravated (@thewhywolf) August 14, 2017