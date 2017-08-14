World
German police line up in front of Frauenkirche cathedral during celebrations marking the German Unification Day in Dresden
German police line up in front of Frauenkirche cathedralin Dresden, Germany, on Oct. 3, 2016.  Fabrizio Bensch—REUTERS
Germany

An American Tourist Gave a Nazi Salute in Germany. He Was Promptly Beaten Up

Associated Press
7:16 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a drunken American man was punched by a passer-by as he gave the stiff-armed Nazi salute multiple times in downtown Dresden.

Dresden police said Sunday the 41-year-old, whose name and hometown weren't given for privacy reasons, suffered minor injuries in the 8:15 a.m. Saturday assault.

Police say the American, who is under investigation for violating Germany's laws against the display of Nazi symbols or slogans, had an extremely high blood alcohol level. His assailant fled the scene, and is being sought for causing bodily harm.

It's the second time this month that tourists have gotten themselves into legal trouble for giving the Nazi salute.

On August 5 two Chinese tourists were caught taking photos of themselves making the gesture in front of Berlin's Reichstag building.

