Netflix has signed hit television writer and producer Shonda Rhimes under a multi-year production agreement, luring her Shondaland production company away from its longtime home at entertainment giant ABC Studios.

Rhimes, who has produced major hits including “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” will be bringing her longtime production partner Betsy Beers along with her, Netflix announced Sunday.

The streaming company’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, described Rhimes as “one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” and a “true Netflixer at heart.” The move comes amid the company's continued efforts to create and own more of its content.

"[Netflix] understood what I was looking for — the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation," Rhimes said in a press release.

The move will not terminate Rhimes' involvement in shows that are currently in production or on-air at ABC.