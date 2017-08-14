U.S.
Crime

Sheriff Says Three People Were Killed in a Shooting at a Wisconsin Auto Race

Associated Press
12:04 AM ET

(UNION GROVE, Wis.) — A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired.

Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.

Two men died at the scene, and the third died while en route to a hospital. The sheriff says at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.

The sheriff's office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as "Larry's Fun Fest."

Union Grove is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

