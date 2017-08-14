Game of Thrones Just Slipped in a Huge Reveal About Jon Snow’s Parents

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Not only did Jon Snow get up close and personal with one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons for the first time in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, but the show also appeared to slip in another major clue about his family tree.

The season six finale — along with a HBO infographic — seemed to confirm that Jon was not actually the illegitmate son of Ned Stark but rather the child of Ned's sister Lyanna and Rhaegar Targaryen. However, the details surrounding his birth were still unclear.

To refresh your memory, Rhaegar was the eldest son of the Mad King — making him Dany's older brother — who was married to and had two children with Elia Martell. He was killed during Robert's Rebellion by Robert Baratheon himself for allegedly kidnapping and raping Lyanna — who had been betrothed to Robert. However, some fans have long suspected that the two were actually in love and ran off to be together.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones , follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

That theory seemed to be confirmed in "Eastwatch" during Sam and Gilly's late-night research session. After rattling off several Westerosi fun facts, Gilly had an important question for Sam. "This High Septon Maynard, he recorded everything...What does 'annulment' mean?" she asked, prompting him to explain that it's when a man sets aside his lawful wife. "Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for a Prince 'Ragger' and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne."

Since Jon was apparently born at the Tower of Joy in Dorne and Gilly is still perfecting her reading, this seemed like a thinly veiled way to reveal that Lyanna and Rhaegar were married at the time of Jon's birth, making Jon a trueborn Targaryen.

Looks like Daenerys' claim to the Iron Throne may have just gotten a bit weaker.

The sixth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.