Immigration

17 Immigrants Were Rescued From a Truck Parked at a Texas Rest-Stop

Kevin Lui
Aug 13, 2017

Police discovered 17 undocumented immigrants locked inside a tractor-trailer parked at a rest-stop Sunday in Edinburg, a south Texas town on the border with Mexico.

CNN reports that police found 14 men and three women in the back of the vehicle, parked at a Flying J. Travel Plaza. According to Edinburg Police Chief David White, police were responding to a call from someone in Mexico saying a relative was trapped inside with other migrants, and that it was getting too hot.

All 17 people were reportedly rescued alive. According to White, the migrants came from various countries including Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Romania.

The two people in charge of the truck — both Cuban nationals — have been detained, said White, adding that U.S. Customs and Border Protection are now leading an investigation into the incident.

In late July, an 18-wheeler in San Antonio was found packed with about 90 immigrants inside, resulting in 10 deaths.

[CNN]

