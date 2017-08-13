U.S.
Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally on August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
the weekend brief

The Weekend Brief: Deadly White Supremacist Rally, Fired Google Engineer's Defense, Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Jennifer Calfas
4:21 PM ET

Here are the top stories from this weekend:

White Supremacist Rally Turns Deadly

White supremacists and neo-Nazis gathered in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend, where a violent rally turned deadly as a car drove directly into a crowd of anti-racist protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. Shortly after, a police helicopter assisting in law enforcement efforts crashed and killed two officers onboard. President Donald Trump did not immediately condemn the white supremacists and has instead criticized violence "on many sides."

Fired Google Engineer Defends Controversial Memo

The former Google employee who was fired after writing an internal memo, which alleged biological differences between men and women that prevent gender equality in the tech industry, defended his actions in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal. James Damore said he thought his memo included a "well-researched, good-faith argument" and denounced Google as an "ideological echo chamber."

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at BBQ Restaurant

A suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning $393 million ticket, the Illinois Lottery said on Saturday. The Mega Millions jackpot was the largest in the state's history and the fifth largest Mega Millions grand prize.

Also:

President Trump warned North Korea's Kim Jong Un that he "will regret it fast" if he takes action against the U.S. or any of its allies.

White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman clashed with reporters during a tense panel at a conference for the National Association of Black Journalists in New Orleans.

Tom Cruise was possibly injured while performing a stunt while filming Mission: Impossible 6.

Bitcoin reached another all-time high of over $4,000 — continuing a sustained rally that begin in December.

Follow TIME