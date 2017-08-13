White HousePresident Trump Calls Democrats and the Media His 'Enemies' in New Campaign Ad
movies

Tom Cruise Possibly Injured While Filming Impossible Stunt

Stephanie Petit / People
2:08 PM ET

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in movies, but the danger is completely real.

The 55-year-old actor appeared to injure himself while filming a scene for Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Sunday where he jumps between two buildings.

In video obtained by TMZ, Cruise is attached to a harness while making the leap. However, he landed short and crashed hard into the side of the building. He is able to hoist himself up, but walks with a visible limp before collapsing next to crew members.

The extent of Cruise’s injuries are not known. Reps for Cruise and Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Playing protagonist Ethan Hunt, the legendary actor was previously filmed on top of a roof in Paris for a stunt that appeared to involve helicopters and riding a motorcycle.

In the previous installment, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Cruise precariously clung to the side of a moving A400 plane mid-air.

“It was intense,” he admitted to PEOPLE at the film’s premiere in 2015. “I’m not going to lie.”

Simon Pegg, who has costarred with Cruise in three Mission: Impossible movies, including Rogue Nation, said the actor’s stunts add to his mystique.

“He’s one of the last movie stars, if not the last movie star of his kind,” Pegg observed of his Oscar-nominated colleague at CinemaCon in 2015. “And that’s partly because we don’t really know Tom Cruise. Nobody really knows Tom Cruise.”

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Life actress Rebecca Ferguson and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. The movie is slated to hit theaters next year.

This article originally appeared on People.com

