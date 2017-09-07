22 Women From History Who Were 'Firsts' in Their Fields

ALTHEA GIBSON became the first person of color to win the French Open—one of the Grand Slam tournaments—in 1956. Bettmann—Getty Images

The launch of Firsts , a new TIME multimedia project, is a moment to celebrate women who broke ground in their fields — from the arts and politics to the world of science and the military. It's thus an apt moment to celebrate the countless women who played pioneers in history.

Just a small sampling of them can be seen in the gallery above. There's Jeannette Rankin , who was the first woman ever elected to U.S. national office — even before the 19th Amendment gave women across the country the right to vote. There's Sarah Breedlove Walker , who turned her business savvy into an incredible record as the nation's first woman to become a self-made millionaire. There's Margaret Bourke-White , of LIFE Magazine, who, among her many photographic firsts, was the first woman to be accredited to cover World War II combat with her camera.

And the list goes on.

