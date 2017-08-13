U.S.
VirginiaMother of Suspect Who Allegedly Plowed Into Charlottesville Protesters Speaks Out
Virginia

Charlottesville Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Woman Who Stood Up Against 'Hate & Bigotry'

Associated Press
12:46 PM ET

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a "terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon."

He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC's "Meet the Press."

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.

The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

The rally's purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protester dead and several others injured.

The FBI said in a statement late Saturday that it is collecting facts and evidence in an ongoing investigation.

Follow TIME