U.S.
Search
Sign In
VirginiaRepublican and Democratic Senators: Charlottesville Violence Is Domestic Terrorism
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
VirginiaWhite Nationalist Rally Organizer: Driver Who Killed Pedestrian 'Did the Wrong Thing'
Car Runs Over Crowd of Anti-White Supremacy Protestors in Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMan Accused of Beating Mom, Sister and Friend to Death With Hammer
Police
Virginia

2 Dead in Charlottesville Helicopter Crash Linked to White Nationalist Rally

Associated Press
Updated: 6:46 PM ET | Originally published: 6:36 PM ET

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virignia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME