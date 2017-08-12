U.S.
CrimeMan Accused of Beating Mom, Sister and Friend to Death With Hammer
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Signs Bill Funding Veterans Medical Care Program
VirginiaTrump Blames 'Many Sides' for Violence in Charlottesville
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
Car Runs Over Crowd of Anti-White Supremacy Protestors in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - August 12: Police, medical personnel, and other protestors attend to the injured people after a car rammed into a crowd of anti-White Supremacy protestors in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 12, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
White Nationalist Rally Organizer: Driver Who Killed Pedestrian 'Did the Wrong Thing'

Associated Press
6:03 PM ET

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — The organizer of a rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists and other extremists to Charlottesville says he disavows the violence that eroded it.

Jason Kessler said in an interview Saturday evening that whoever drove a car into a group of counter-protesters "did the wrong thing." He said he was saddened that people were hurt.

Kessler is a local blogger and activist who described the event as a pro-white rally. He planned it to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument.

He also criticized law enforcement's response to the event, which was dispersed before speakers could take the stage.

He said they did a poor job controlling the chaos to allow free speech.

