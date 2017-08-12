U.S.
Scott Olson—Getty Images
Illinois

Mega Millions Winning Ticket Worth $393 Million Sold at Barbecue Restaurant

Associated Press
3:08 PM ET
(PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill.) — The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket for a $393 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

The Illinois Lottery said Saturday that someone bought the ticket at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The $393 million jackpot from Friday's drawing is the largest in Illinois history. It's fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The estimated cash value is $256 million plus a $500,000 selling bonus for the retailer.

Lottery officials are urging the winner to "immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place" until the winner takes it to one of the state's five prize centers. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.

Follow TIME