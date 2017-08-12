U.S.
Search
Sign In
Crime'Son of Sam' Killer David Berkowitz: I Surrendered to Very Dark Forces
Son Of Sam
VirginiaCar Mows Down Pedestrians at Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally
Violent Clashes Erupt at "Unite The Right" Rally In Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VirginiaState of Emergency Declared as Violent Clashes in Charlottesville Continue
APTOPIX Confederate Monuments Protest
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan
Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump administration, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images
White House

White House's Omarosa Manigault Jeered During Panel Talk

Associated Press
2:44 PM ET

(NEW ORLEANS) — White House official Omarosa Manigault-Newman clashed with a veteran news anchor during a panel discussion on policing in black communities held at the largest gathering of black journalists in the country.The director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison was a late addition to the Friday afternoon panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans.Her conversation with anchor Ed Gordon became testy when he attempted to question Manigault-Newman on President Donald Trump's policies around policing in communities of color. Trump recently said some police officers are too courteous to suspects when arresting them.

The conversation quickly escalated into a tense exchange before Manigault-Newman, a former "Apprentice" contestant, left the stage. Several people in the audience, which included non-journalists, turned their backs in protest during the discussion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME