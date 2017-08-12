U.S.
Virginia

Red Wings Denounce Use of Logo at White Nationalist Rally

Associated Press
1:02 PM ET

(DETROIT) — The Detroit Red Wings said Saturday they are considering legal action to stop white nationalists from using their logo as part of a "disturbing" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The team said in a statement it "vehemently" disagrees with the rally and is in no way associated with it. The logo of the NHL club could be seen on items held by people at the rally.

The Red Wings say they are "exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration." The team adds that it believes hockey is for everyone and celebrates the diversity of its fan base and the country.

The Red Wings said their statement would be their only comment on the matter.

There is a Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings that uses the Red Wings' logo. The group posted on its Twitter account that members had arrived in Charlottesville, the home of the University of Virginia and about 100 miles from Washington.

