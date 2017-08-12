U.S.
Torch march of white nationalists
Chanting "White lives matter!" "You will not replace us!" and "Jews will not replace us!" several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists carrying torches marched in a parade through the University of Virginia campus last night. Beginning a little after 9:30 p.m., the march lasted 15 to 20 minutes before ending in skirmishing when the marchers were met by a small group of counterprotesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson, the university's founder.  Photograph by Evelyn Hockstein—Getty/The Washington Post
Virginia

Torch-Carrying White Nationalists March Through the University of Virginia

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:40 AM ET

A group of several hundred white nationalists marched down the University of Virginia campus, torches in hand, before clashing with counter-protesters Friday night.

The mass of people yelled chants associated with racist ideology like "You will not replace us!" and "Blood and soil!" according to NBC. The march came a day before a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalists opposing the removal of a Confederate general Robert E. Lee statue.

Violence broke out near the statue of Thomas Jefferson, who founded UVA, where counter-protesters were located, the New York Times reported.

There were several minor injuries, and people on both sides of the conflict reported being pepper-sprayed, according to NBC. The clash itself lasted about 15 to 20 minutes. The Times also reported that at least one person was taken away in handcuffs.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer condemned the protests on Facebook writing, "I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus."

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10155559426310629&id=51200715628

Signer also called the act "a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance."

Follow TIME