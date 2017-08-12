U.S.
Search
Sign In
VirginiaTorch-Carrying White Nationalists March Through the University of Virginia
Torch march of white nationalists
South CarolinaMan Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Police Officer Recorded by Camera Glasses
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KenyaDeath Toll Rises Amid Kenya Rioting Over Disputed Vote
Opposition Supporters Reject Kenyan Election Result
The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, VA, white supremacists march with tiki torchs through the University of Virginia campus. (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto—NurPhoto via Getty Images
Virginia

Judge Allows Weekend Rally of White Nationalists in Virginia

Associated Press
10:53 AM ET

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.) — A federal judge has ordered a Virginia city to allow a weekend rally of white nationalists and other extremists to take place at its originally planned location downtown.U.S. District Judge Glen Conrad granted a preliminary injunction Friday in a lawsuit filed against Charlottesville by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler.

Kessler organized the Saturday rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

The city announced earlier this week that the rally must be moved out of Emancipation Park to a larger one, citing safety reasons. The rally and counter-protests are expected to draw thousands of people.

Kessler sued, saying the change was a free speech violation.

The city said in a statement that it would abide by the judge's decision.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME