World
Search
Sign In
South CarolinaMan Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Police Officer Recorded by Camera Glasses
VirginiaJudge Allows Weekend Rally of White Nationalists in Virginia
The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KenyaDeath Toll Rises Amid Kenya Rioting Over Disputed Vote
Opposition Supporters Reject Kenyan Election Result
ISRAEL-HOLAUCAUST-HISTORY-HEALTH
A picture taken on January 21, 2016, shows Yisrael Kristal sitting in his home in the Israeli city of Haifa  SHULA KOPERSHTOUK—AFP/Getty Images
World

World's Oldest Man and Holocaust Survivor Dies Just Before 114th Birthday

Associated Press
10:02 AM ET

(JERUSALEM) — Israeli media are reporting that the world's oldest man, Israel Kristal, who lived through both world wars and survived the Holocaust, has died a month short of his 114th birthday.

Ynet on Saturday quoted Kristal's daughter as saying her father died Friday. Shula Kupershtuch says: "He always saw only light and good in everything."

Guinness World Records awarded Kristal a certificate as the world's oldest man last year.

Kristal was born in Poland. During World War II he was sent to Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. His first wife and two children were killed in the Holocaust.

Kristal survived the war — the only survivor of his large Jewish family.

He remarried and moved to Israel in 1950, where he built a family and a confectionary business.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME