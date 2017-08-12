World
G20 Leaders Arrive For Hamburg Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves upon his arrival at Hamburg Airport for the Hamburg G20 economic summit on July 6, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany Sean Gallup—Getty Images
World

Chinese President Urges Calm in Dealing With North Korea During Trump Phone Call

Associated Press
9:05 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping, in a call with President Donald Trump, said all sides should avoid rhetoric or action that would worsen tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

China Central Television on Saturday cited Xi as saying that Beijing and Washington are both interested in the denuclearization of the peninsula.

The report quotes Xi as saying: "At present, the relevant parties must maintain restraint and avoid words and deeds that would exacerbate the tension on the Korean Peninsula."

Trump has pushed China to pressure North Korea to halt a nuclear weapons program that is nearing the capability of targeting the United States. China is the North's biggest economic partner and source of aid, but says it alone can't compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs.

